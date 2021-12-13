2 dead, 2 injured after pickup truck catches on fire following crash involving 2 semitrailers in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people died in Panola County and two were injured after two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash with a pickup truck, which caused the truck to catch on fire.

According to DPS, the wreck happened approximately at 5:22 a.m. on Saturday on State Highway 315 about three miles east of Carthage.

A 2015 Freightliner 18-wheeler was stopped westbound on SH 315. They were going to turn left onto CR 106. A 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was behind the Freightliner. The driver of another vehicle, a 2013 Mack 18-wheeler, was not able to control his speed, said DPS.

The 18-wheeler crashed into the pick-up truck, which caused it to strike the Freightliner 18-wheeler. Then, the truck caught on fire.

34 year-old Kaleb Hamby was driving the pickup truck and Gabriel Webb, 28, was the passenger. The two men were from Haughton, Louisiana and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mack 18-wheeler was James Wilson, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, and the driver of the 2015 Freightliner was Gregory Baulkman, 53, of Shreveport, Louisiana. The two men were transported to UT-Health East Texas – Carthage in stable condition.