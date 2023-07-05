MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Marion County Monday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, 25-year-old Jasmine Griffin and 32-year-old Eddie Bell were killed in the wreck. A 5-year-old passenger in their 2015 Dodge Journey was taken to a Marshall hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS said that their Dodge Journey was going west on FM 2208, one mile south of Jefferson around 8:55 a.m., when it drove into the intersection of US 59 and collided into a 2005 Freightliner truck hauling logs. After the log truck rolled over, it collided into a 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a trailer, DPS said.

The driver of the log truck and the truck tractor were taken to hospitals with incapacitating injuries. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene and Bell was pronounced dead later that afternoon in a Shreveport hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.