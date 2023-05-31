LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and nine others are injured after a five-car crash in Longview on Monday afternoon.

Officials said a white Chevrolet Sonic with one passenger was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on South Eastman Road when the car “failed to stop and struck another vehicle.”

Longview police said they responded around 5 p.m. to the scene in the 3100 block of North Eastman Road and Fourth Street and the crash involved five cars.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic, identified as Callie Bearden, 19 of Longview, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries. Shelby Partain, 32, a passenger of a separate car, was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Nine other people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at 903-237-1199.