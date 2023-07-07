LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two individuals are dead after a crash in Longview, according to the Longview Police Department.

On July 6 around 8 p.m., Longview PD responded to reports of a crash on the 3600 block of Judson Road. Officials said that the investigation revealed that a Ford truck was traveling northbound on Judson Road in the center lane right before the North Spur 63 intersection.

According to police, witnesses said the Ford was approaching the intersection with a green light when a Mazda that was traveling south attempted to turn left onto Hill Street, colliding with the Ford. The collision reportedly caused the Mazda to go off the road and hit another vehicle.

Police said that the passenger and driver of the Mazda were taken to a local hospital where they later died due to their injuries sustained from the crash.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and “updates will be posted as they become available.”