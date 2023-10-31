ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Two people from Athens are confirmed to have died after a crash on Oct. 23 around 1 a.m. on State Highway 31 in Navarro County, according the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials identified Craig Elton Jennings, 48 and Meranda Nichole Griffin, 28, both from Athens, as the two individuals that died in the crash east of Powell on SH-31.

According to the DPS report, their preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on SH-31 and failed to drive in a single lane, traveling off the south side of the roadway striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire after the collision, according to officials.

DPS said that this investigation is ongoing.