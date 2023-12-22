ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday morning on US 287 north of Elkhart.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma towing a trailer was traveling south on the highway when it approached a curve and the trailer began to sway.

Officials said this caused the truck to lose control and cross into the northbound lane, striking a 2018 Nissan Armada that was traveling north. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma was identified as Alfred Velma, 62 of Seagoville, and the driver of the Armada was identified as 32-year-old Celsey Lively, of Elkhart. Lively was reported by officials to not have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.