CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Cherokee County Monday afternoon.

According to DPS, 33-year-old Scott Helm was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey north on FM 241, roughly six miles south of Rusk. DPS said the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed and lost control on the wet roadway.

The Dodge Journey entered into the southbound ditch where it reportedly collided with a culvert and rolled over. 33-year-old Rocio Helm, a passenger in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene along with driver Scott Helm.

Two 12-year-old girls also in the car were taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas with incapacitating injuries.