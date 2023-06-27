PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a house fire early Tuesday morning in Panola County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a trailer house was found engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene on Private Road 623 in the Holland Quarters community around 1:30 a.m.

A caller had told dispatch that a man had been able to escape but a woman and juvenile were trapped inside. After the fire was under control, officials said the woman and juvenile were found dead in the home and the man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Autopsies have been ordered for both victims, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Panola County Fire Marshal with assistance from the Texas State Fire Marshal and the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division.

“We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said no names would be released due to the active investigation.