SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were killed following a crash on State Highway 31 four miles east of Tyler on Easter Sunday.

According to a preliminary report from Texas Department of Public Safety, Tanaya R. Scott, 21, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry with two passengers, Blake T. Lee, 28, and Kaylee G. Choice, 21, traveling west on State Highway 31 around 5:25 a.m.

Tessa D. Bridges, 24, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic traveling east on State Highway 31 when the Toyota Camry reportedly crossed the center line and crashed into her, DPS said.

Both drivers, Scott and Bridges were pronounced dead on the scene while the two passengers in the Toyota Camry were both taken to local hospitals with injuries, DPS said.