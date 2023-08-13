ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Anderson County on Friday.

According to DPS, 23-year-old Cody Austin Beard of Crockett was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado on US 287, one mile east of Cayuga, around 5:18 p.m. A 2021 Ford F250 driven by 36-year-old Craig Morgan Warrick was traveling west on the same road.

The DPS preliminary crash report states that the Ford F250 “was passing in a no-passing zone in the eastbound lane” and hit the Silverado head-on. Both vehicles reportedly left the road to the south and caught fire.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Gary Thomas.

The investigation is ongoing.