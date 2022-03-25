ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people died in a crash in Angelina County on Thursday.

According to a DPS report, 46-year-old Brenton Tarver and 54-year-old Nelda Standley, both from Lufkin, were killed in the wreck.

DPS said that Tarver was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Highway 103. Witnesses said there was a school bus stopped with its lights activated and a stop sign out in the right lane ahead of him. They said there was also a vehicle stopped in the left lane for the school bus, as is required.

Tarver reportedly swerved left to avoid colliding with the stopped vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic, striking Standley’s 2008 Nissan Maxima head-on.

A DPS report said that Tarver was not wearing a seatbelt. Both Tarver and Standley were pronounced dead at the scene.