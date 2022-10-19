VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two men have died after a head-on crash in Van Zandt County on Tuesday around noon on Highway 64.

According to DPS, the crash happened on Highway 64, three miles west of Canton.

A 2005 Pontiac G6, driven by Ricky D. Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on Highway 64 while a 2020 Ford F-150 was eastbound on the same highway, officials said.

DPS reports said that the Pontiac drove into the oncoming lane and hit the Ford head-on.

Daniel was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford was identified as 89-year-old Thelbert L. Thompson, of Canton. Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.