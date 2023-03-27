WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The community is mourning after a fatal head-on crash Sunday night on FM 779 near Quitman.

According to DPS, a 2017 Ford Fusion was travelling east on the road when a 1996 Ford Bronco “traveled into the oncoming lane” and collided head-on into the Fusion.

The driver of the Fusion, identified as Frances Williams, 69 of Quitman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Bronco, identified as Micayla Kolb, 17 of Alba, was taken to hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Grand Saline High School said Monday morning that Kolb had died after a car crash.

“There is and will continue to be counselors and support staff available on campus for students and staff as needed,” the school said.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.