CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people on a motorcycle are dead after striking a wild animal Tuesday night on the roadway.

According to DPS, a 2004 Honda VTX motorcycle was heading west on U.S. Highway 67 when it struck a wild animal in the roadway “knocking the driver and a passenger onto the road.”

The driver, identified as Benny Dan Snyder, 53 of Redwater, and the passenger as Darlene Green-Hurst, 40 of Maud, were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the two were not wearing helmets.

The investigation is ongoing with no further details available at this time.