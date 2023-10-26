ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a three-car crash that left two people dead on State Highway 103 around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A preliminary crash report said that a 2009 Ford Flex was traveling east when it traveled into the oncoming lane and struck a 2009 Chevrolet pickup that was towing a lowboy trailer. The lowboy trailer then detached from the truck and struck a 2012 Chevrolet, according to officials.

The driver of the Ford Flex and the driver of the 2009 Chevrolet were pronounced dead on the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The driver and a passenger of the 2012 Chevrolet were not reported to be injured.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at the time.