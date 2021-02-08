2 dead after shooting in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- 2 people were found dead after a shooting in Upshur County.

On Sunday, around 7:43 p.m. the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the East Mountain Police Department responded to a shooting at 154 Posey Road in East Mountain.

Leonard Faris Gibson, 66, of East Mountain and Denene Suzanne Mosley, 53, of East Mountain were both found dead at the scene.

The bodies were transported to a location in Tyler for autopsy.

Upshur County deputies later received information about where the possible shooter was, and they found him and arrested him at a residence. The man was Nichlous Cole Williams, 19, of East Mountain.

Williams was arraigned by Judge Lyle Potter on two charges of murder, and his bond was set at $250,000 on each charge, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the victims and Williams knew each other.

The outcome of the investigation will be turned over to the Upshur County District Attorney’s office.