2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people died after a vehicle struck a tree in Anderson County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to the incident around 6:31 a.m. on Thursday on SH 294 about 3/10 of a mile west of Slocum.

A 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading east on the highway then the driver went off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then crashed into a tree.

The driver was 57-year-old Michael Bell and the passenger was 58 year-old Mary Bell. They were both from Elkhart, and they were pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck by Justice of the Peace, Judge Karen Taylor, Precinct #2.

They were both transported to Rhone funeral home in Palestine.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

