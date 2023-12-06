TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a wreck on Loop 323 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, authorities are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle on Loop 323 at the intersection near the American Legion.

Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 271 and officials expect the area to be closed for a few hours while the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No identities have been released, but Albritton said both fatalities were in the passenger vehicle.