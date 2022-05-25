ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a head-on crash in Anderson County at 6:50 Wednesday morning.

According to a report from DPS, the crash happened on US 287, roughly less than a mile north of Elkhart. DPS said 29-year-old Orlin Santos of Houston was driving a 2011 Kia Forte northbound with a 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat.

51-year-old Shanna E. Green of Grapeland was driving a 2020 Jeep Rubicon southbound at the same time. DPS said Santos’s vehicle veered into the southbound lane and hit Green’s vehicle head-on.

Both Santos and his passenger died at the scene.