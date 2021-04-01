2 dead, including teenager, after crashing into a tree near Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people, including a teenager, were killed Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a tree near Marshall in Harrison County.

19-year-old Garland Benard Hill, of Irving, was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla on Pine Bluff Road just after 2 p.m four miles northeast of the city.

A DPS report indicates that Hill was “unable to navigate a curve in the roadway” and the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene along with 52-year-old Kenny Ray Gaut, a Marshall resident. They were both taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.