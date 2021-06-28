2 dead, others injured after gas explosion in Collin County near Dallas

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK/ KXAS)- Two people died after a gas explosion and many were injured on Monday afternoon in Collin County.

The incident happened close to Farm-to-Market 2756 near Highway 78. This is north of Farmersville, wrote our NBC affiliate KXAS.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the Wylie Fire Department, Farmersville Police Department, Fire Marshall, DPS troopers, and FBI were on the scene.

The area is safe, but people should still avoid getting close, added the Sheriff’s office.

Collin County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Nick Bristow said that the explosion appears to be an accident. He said that Atmos Energy subcontractors were doing pipeline maintenance when the explosion happened.

Though the explosion appeared to be an accident, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner asked the FBI to assist in processing the area because of their experience handling post-explosion scenes.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas today. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage. “Our highly trained technicians continue to work with the fire departments and emergency first responders to monitor the situation and make sure the area is safe. Our number one priority continues to be the safety of the public, our employees, our contractors, and our natural gas distribution system.” Statement from Atmos Energy

