CUNEY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace has confirmed that two people died and several others were injured in a crash on Highway 175 in Cuney on Friday night.

According to Wallace, the crash was a head on collision between two vehicles that caused a third vehicle to go airborne and roll. The two who died in the crash were a 70-year-old man and a 28-year-old-man. Both men were declared dead at the scene by Wallace.

Several others, including an infant, were reportedly injured in the crash and had to be taken to hospitals in Tyler and Jacksonville.