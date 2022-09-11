RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people died and several were injured following a crash that happened in Rusk County, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash happened just south of FM 850 and US Hwy 259 North, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said. Officials said that at the time of the wreck, traffic was diverted to land helicopters.

Several people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and one was taken by helicopter to a Louisiana hospital. Officials said all fire and EMS cleared the scene around 6:50 a.m. Sunday.

“Thank you for the help from Henderson Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Kilgore Fire Department Kilgore Rescue Unit CHRISTUS EMS and UT Health EMS for the fast response and assistance in equipment, and expertise during the very involved and difficult extrication,” said the Crims Chapel VFD in a Facebook post.