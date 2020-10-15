2 drivers die after crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Two drivers died after a crash in Smith County on Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on FM 2661 around 6:20 a.m. according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash also happened 1.5 miles west of the City of Noonday.

Investigators said, a 2002 Nissan Frontier was traveling south on FM 2661 while a 1999 Ford F150 was traveling north on the same road.

The driver of the Ford crossed over into the other lane and smashed into the Nissan in the southbound lane.

Martin Landaverde, 53, of Ben Wheeler was driving the Nissan. Judge Dunklin pronounced Landaverde dead at the scene, and he was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

Angela Hopkins Bryan, 35, of Ben Wheeler was driving the Ford and she also died after being transported to UT-Health. She was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The crash is still being investigated.