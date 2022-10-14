HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday.

On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about $25,000 and deputies said this was a big loss to the complainant.

Law enforcement were told the following day, the water truck was possibly on Cottonwood Drive in northwestern Harrison County. Deputies and Criminal Investigation Division Investigators traveled to the address and searched the property.

Officials found $60,000 in stolen items, illegal drugs and noticed electricity was being used illegally. Jon Wesley Alsup and Kristen Smith were arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail.

They were both charged with theft of property >=$30,000<$150,000, possession of a controlled substance and theft of service >=$100<$750.

“This case highlights the working relationship and communication between our patrol and CID Division. I’m proud of the work both divisions do daily,” said Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher.