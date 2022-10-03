SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested in connection to a child abuse case, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandy Jaco, 31, and Gary Phillips, 30, were taken into custody on Sept. 27 and charged with endangering a child. The child also tested positive for amphetamine and marijuana, said the sheriff’s office.

Jaco’s bond was set at $200,000 and Phillips was set at $300,000.

Officials also said they are still actively investigating the case. The arrest warrants were obtained through Smith County Judge Reeve Jackson.