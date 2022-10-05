SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested for drug charges on Monday and officials seized 83.6 grams of meth from an RV park.

Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison were arrested in Shelbyville at an RV park after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation.

Officials obtained a search warrant. They also recovered two guns, a 2013 Crusade Fifth-Wheel travel trailer, a 2008 Kia SUV and money. One of the guns was stolen from Kentucky, said law enforcement.

Permenter was arrested and charged with: manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. Pierce was also detained and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement also thanked the Constable for Precinct 1 Zack Warr, Constable for Precinct 2 Jamie Hagler, DPS officers Taylor Buster and David Shields and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

“The SCSO will continue to pursue the drug problem in our county. It’s simple. If you are involved in the usage or are selling narcotics in this county, we are coming for you,” said the sheriff’s office. “Get straight or relocate,”