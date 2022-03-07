TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Home Depot is holding a competition for their Retool Your School program to provide campus improvement grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Home Depot is going to distribute $1 million to 30 HBCUs in 2022.

Texas College and Wiley College in East Texas are participating in the competition. Thirty grants are going to be awarded, and campuses might receive between $20,000-$75,000.

All of the universities participating in the contest were divided into three groups/clusters. The 10 campuses in each cluster that get the most votes could possibly receive a grant.

People can vote for a college through Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag for the university or by clicking here. There is not a limit to how many times people can vote, and the last day to do this is March 27.

Universities can also win the Campaign of the Year Award for their outstanding effort to encourage their community to vote for them and for creating an original and innovative campaign. This award will be judged by a group that was chosen by Home Depot.

The grants will be given to the winners around April 25. Retool Your School was started in 2009, and they have given a total of $4.2 million in grants.