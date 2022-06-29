SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas counties earned a top 50 spot in the 2022 County Health Rankings.

244 counties in the state were ranked, and Smith County was in the top 25%, said NET Health.

Officials ranked counties based on two categories: health outcomes and health factors. They looked at length of life and quality of life to determine health outcomes. Researchers also studied premature deaths, people’s health status and the percent of low birthweight newborns.

Health factors were things that could be changed to positively impact Texan’s health like education, job wages, healthcare and food.

Franklin County earned 16th place for health factors and Smith County came in at number 44. For health outcomes, Franklin County ranked at 54 and Smith County was 57th.

On Wednesday, Fit City Tyler held a meeting to ensure Smith County stays in the top 25% in health rankings for many years. Fit City Tyler is an organization that was started by NET Health and other leaders to motivate people to take care of their health.

Fit City presented a plan to benefit East Texans. They made suggestions for the following sectors:

Business and Industry

Education, After School and Early Childhood Programs

Healthcare

Mass Media

Parks and Recreation, Fitness and Sports

Public Health

Transportation, Land Use, and Community Design

Volunteer and Nonprofit

Faith-based communities

The group said a great Physical Education program could help students build healthy habits early on in life. Fit City also encouraged healthcare workers to push their patients to be more active.