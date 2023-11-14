PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two wanted felons were arrested in Panola County on Monday in a joint effort between Panola County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Officials said Timothy Earl Brown, 42, was arrested at a home in the Holland Quarters community for a local grand jury indictment for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a federal probation violation.

Angel Uscanga-Baldovinos, 29, was arrested at a business outside of Carthage for a federal probation violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We value our partnerships with agencies like the U.S. Marshals which assist us in accomplishing our mission of keeping our community safe,” officials said.