WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A fire in Wood County has left two fireman hospitalized with heat related issues after three structures caught fire.

Officials said they do not know how many acres were burned, but that the fire started after a cigarette was thrown out a window.

“This is what happens after you throw it out,” officials with Perryville Volunteer Fire said.

A total of five departments responded to the fire on FM 14 and CR 3900 including: Holly Lake, Hainesville Fire, Ogburn Fire, Hawkins Fire and Perryville Fire.

“Please keep our firefighter family in your prayers tonight,” officials said.