2 Florida residents dead after being hit by car on East Texas highway

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Two Florida residents were killed Sunday night after being hit by a car on HWY 80 in Van Zandt County.

55-year-old Rhonda Rae Kulp and 52-year-old Mark Everett Nevala were walking across HWY 80 from a gas station in Wills Point when they were struck by a 2015 F-150. They are both from Brandon, Florida, which is a suburb of Tampa.

The driver attempted to avoid the crash, according to a preliminary report, but could not get out of the way. The driver, who was not identified, was not hurt and the car came to a stop in the intersection of US HWY 80 and HWY 64.

Nevala was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Canton where he later died. Kulp was flown to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if criminal charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation.