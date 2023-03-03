HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Two Hawkins ISD teams are going to the State Robotics Championship on Friday and Saturday in Southlake, the school district said.

The two Vex robotics teams have participated in several tournaments throughout the season. Hawkins ISD said their students competed with large schools, but they still earned a top five spot out of more than 40 schools.

The East Texas team received the Judges Choice Award during their most recent competition when they were up against 41 other teams. The students earned this award because they were able to have excellent interviews with the judges and explain the engineering designs for their robots.

“We have some exceptionally hard-working students here at Hawkins,” the school district said.

The following students are on the robotics teams:

Gradyn McCrummen

Joy Broderick

Seth Crane

Devin Pruitt

Cameron Johnson

Aiden Urquhart