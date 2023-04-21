HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being trapped in their car during a major crash.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, they were called to the scene at SH 198 and Cherokee Shores Drive and arrived to find two cars off the road with one on its roof.

“The driver of one vehicle had reportedly fled the scene,” officials with Payne Springs Fire said. “There were two people trapped in the other vehicle with obviously serious injuries.”

Officials said the driver of the second car was quickly freed with a door pop, but the passenger took longer to free due to the condition of the car.

Two EMS and Air 1 were requested, but aviation was not available due to weather conditions.

One person was taken to Baylor Dallas by EMS with a firefighter on board to assist, according to officials, and the second person was taken to UT Health in Tyler with another firefighter. They were both in critical condition at the time.

“Our thoughts go out to the families,” officials said. “We would also like to thank those civilians on scene that assisted as well.”

Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they wanted to thank the following agencies for assisting on the scene: