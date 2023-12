HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a pedestrian crash on SH 198 in Henderson County.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on SH 198 in the area of Leisure Land Road.

Officials said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was flown to Tyler for treatment. The driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency after the crash and was also flown to Tyler.