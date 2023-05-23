TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Sunnybrook Drive in Tyler on Tuesday morning.

According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, an SUV and a pickup truck were racing from Sunnybrook going north. A jeep that pulled out onto Sunnybrook was hit by the pickup, causing it to spin across the median into the southbound lanes, Erbaugh said.

  • Photo from scene of wreck, courtesy of Robin Hood Brians
The single occupants of the Jeep and pickup were each taken to a Tyler hospital. The case is still being investigated and Tyler PD is on the scene.