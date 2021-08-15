LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after two-vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Longview on Sunday.
The incident happened on Judson Road.
One of the cars veered into oncoming traffic because the driver experienced a medical issue, according to the Longview Police Department.
Two people were taken to a local hospital, and they suffered non-life threatening injuries.
- Caldwell Zoo welcomes two baby Texas horned lizards
- 2 injured after two vehicles crash head-on in Longview
- VIDEO: Flooding, leaks at the Texas Capitol as rain pours down in Austin
- Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
- Waskom Elementary School to close for a week after staff become sick with COVID-19