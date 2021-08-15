2 injured after two vehicles crash head-on in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after two-vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Longview on Sunday.

The incident happened on Judson Road.

One of the cars veered into oncoming traffic because the driver experienced a medical issue, according to the Longview Police Department.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, and they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

