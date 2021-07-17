2 hospitalized in 3-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS_1560183730451.png.jpg

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two people were hospitalized in a three-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 1:32 p.m. at the 1500 block at the intersection of North Street and East Starr Avenue.

Brent Handy, with the Nacogdoches PD said that the cause of the wreck is not known and that the wreck was cleared.

Handy said that the two people’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51