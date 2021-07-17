2 hospitalized in 3-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two people were hospitalized in a three-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 1:32 p.m. at the 1500 block at the intersection of North Street and East Starr Avenue.

Brent Handy, with the Nacogdoches PD said that the cause of the wreck is not known and that the wreck was cleared.

Handy said that the two people’s injuries were not life-threatening.