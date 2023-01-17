CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded person with firearms at a residence on CR 4126, the sheriff’s office said.

Two people are in custody and five people were detained after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to execute a search warrant in the county Tuesday, law enforcement said.

The sheriff’s office and Jacksonville Police Department were investigating at the residence on CR 4216 due to stolen property, and a person barricaded themselves in a rear bedroom with firearms during the search. Authorities were still at the residence around 6:54 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported as of 7:05 p.m.