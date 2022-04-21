TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Grapeland man and woman were indicted for alleged solicitation of murder by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, and Robin Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, 42, were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Tyler charging them with the following:

Murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire

Solicitation to commit murder for hire

Conspiracy to solicit murder for hire

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Felon in possession of a firearm

The indictment stated that on Feb. 9, Campos allegedly tried to solicit someone he believed to be an associate of a co-conspirator to murder a former associate of Campos’, but the person was actually an undercover federal agent.

According to a release, Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions for the next several weeks. On April 8, officials say Campos and Pittman traveled from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, to provide the “hit man” with a handgun to be used for the murder and to provide the “hit man” with information about the intended target.

Officials say that on April 13, Campos and Pittman again traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder and to provide the “hit man” with approximately one gallon of Phenylacetone/P2P and a shotgun as partial payment for the murder of the intended target.

If convicted, Campos and Pittman face up to 10 years prison.