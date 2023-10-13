MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people have been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 23-month-old child.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 25-year-old Jermaine Tyrelle Hooks and 25-year-old Chelsea Lashaun Davis were arrested and later indicted for capital murder, and a warrant was issued for Davis for interference with public duties.

Police said they received information on July 2 regarding the death of Davis’ 23-month-old daughter. The child had been taken to Children’s Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

“After receiving the information and based on the child’s injuries, an investigation into the death was started,” MPPD said in a statement. “The investigation ultimately led to probable cause for the arrest of Davis and Hooks.”

Davis and Hooks were arrested on Oct. 12 and booked into the Titus County Jail.