SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were indicted for tampering with evidence for failing to report a human corpse in Shelby County after being connected to a November homicide that was allegedly a part of a “sacrifice.”

Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were indicted on Feb. 16 after they “failed to report the existence and location of the corpse to a law enforcement agency,” according to their indictments.

Two were originally arrested on these charges in November 2022 after allegedly reporting to the sheriff’s office that Ethan Myers, who has since been arrested for murder, “had done something” to Sarah Hopson.

According to their arrest warrants, deputies observed “fresh white paint on Allen Price’s pants leg” and found the body wrapped in a carpet in a bedroom that was reported to have smelled and appeared freshly painted.

Their indictments state the two observed a corpse under circumstances that a reasonable person would have believed a murder had been committed and failed to report that to authorities.