PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two individuals were injured after an 18-wheeler reportedly rear-ended a truck into a train.

On Monday, Panola County officials said they responded to a 911 call saying that a truck had been “pushed into a train at the crossing” on Loop 436 after being rear-ended by an 18-wheeler. Authorities said a trooper, deputy and UT Health EMS responded to the scene along with a wrecking crew to clear the crossing.

Officials said two people were taken to a local emergency room for their non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.