2 injured after crashing into back of Lufkin PD patrol car on side of overpass

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Two people in a car that slammed into the back of a Lufkin PD patrol car were injured Wednesday.

The police officer was out of the patrol car when it was struck from behind and was not injured, said information released by Lufkin PD.

The officer was pulled to the shoulder of the Denman Avenue overpass at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday checking on a stalled vehicle when his patrol car was struck.

The driver of the car and the passenger were taken to a Lufkin hospital, the information said.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.