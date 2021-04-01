2 injured after driver hits bicyclist in Tyler; police suspect alcohol played a part in accident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are injured Thursday night after a vehicle hit a bicyclist before crashing into the woods.

Officers are still on the scene in the area of Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Creek Boulevard.

Witnesses stated that the vehicle was traveling fast and struck the bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was transported to UT Health with what also appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, “Alcohol appears to have played a part in the incident.”

The identities of the driver and the bicyclist remain unknown at this time.

Police say the case is still under investigation.