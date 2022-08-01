HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night.

One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning.

Coffee City Police who responded to the scene said the accident between two Ram trucks occurred at 10:30 p.m. due to a wrong way driver. Officials said he was from out of town, and did not realize he was driving the wrong way.