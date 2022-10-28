POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two inmates escaped from a bus in Polk County on Friday and they were later taken back into custody, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:20 p.m., two contract prisoner buses from Houston were taking inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana. One of the buses had issues in Polk County on State Highway 190 E close to FM 1276, said law enforcement.

The two buses made a stop to repair one of the tires, then two inmates escaped into the woods, according to authorities. Officers were later able to quickly find the inmates and arrest them.

Before they were detained, one of the inmates took a firearm from the front area of the bus, and deputies found it in the woods, said the sheriff’s office. No one was injured during the situation.

The two inmates were taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with felony escape. Authorities said they are still looking into the incident and additional charges may follow.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our local citizens who called in with tips and a special thank you to our local Texas DPS units and officers from the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department, for their assistance in bringing this incident to a safe and successful conclusion,” said the sheriff’s office.