SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were killed and a 7-year-old boy is in serious condition after a two-vehicle car crash in Smith County.

On Wednesday around 7:37 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the fatal wreck on Toll 49 about five miles north of Tyler.

DPS determined that 30-year-old Jesse S. Canal, of Tyler, was driving north on Toll 49 in the left lane in a 2020 Honda CR-V.

31-year-old Taylor A. Reyes, of Tyler, was driving south on Toll 49 in a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado along with a 7-year-old boy.

DPS said that Canal was driving on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone and hit Reyes’ car in the opposite lane.

Canal and Reyes both died at the scene and were pronounced by Judge John Johnson. The 7-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.