2 killed in 1-vehicle crash on US 79 in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were killed in a single car crash near Bethany in Panola County around noon on Sunday.

Self and Linda Gregory, 65, of Louisiana, were traveling north on US 79 and were approaching a curve in the roadway to the left.

The driver changed lanes and lost control of the vehicle when turning the curve and entered the roadside ditch and struck a concrete culvert before rolling several times.

Gregory and Self were pronounced at the scene by Judge Kiper and were taken to Jimerson-Lipsey funeral home in Carthage.

The crash remains under investigation.