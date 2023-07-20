GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a rollover crash just north of Kilgore Monday morning on State Highway 42.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on the road around 6:15 a.m. “at a speed unsafe to negotiate an upcoming curve and left the roadway, rolling over several times.”

The driver and passenger of the truck, identified as, Jonathan Pepper, 35 of Kilgore, and Stacey King, 52 of Longview, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were reported by DPS to not have been wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.